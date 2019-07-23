OSCODA – Members of the Alcona Health Center (AHC) Board of Directors, as well as the public and state representation, gathered Wednesday, July 17 at the site of the new Alcona Health Center in downtown Oscoda.
The facility, which will be located on the corner of State and Dwight streets in downtown Oscoda, will be a new $3.7 million facility and will relocate AHC’s operations from the Aune Medical Center on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base to the downtown location.
AHC CEO Nancy Spencer told a group during the groundbreaking ceremony that the building is scheduled to begin construction by mid to late August. The 20,000 square foot facility will have two floors, but be constructed in such a way where a third floor could be added on at a later date to allow for expansion.
Spencer said the entire project will be funded through grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“It takes the whole community to make this happen and we’re so excited to break ground,” Spencer said. “I had the pleasure of working for Oscoda Health Center when we acquired it 19 years ago, and throughout the years they have provided health, mental and dental services to the community.”
Carolyn Brummund, chair of the AHC board, discussed the history of AHC in Iosco County. She said when the base closed in 1993 there was a group of dedicated people who worked to get medical services in Oscoda, creating the Oscoda Community Health Center.
Eventually that health center, which was located in the Aune Medical Center on the base, was obtained by AHC in the early 2000’s, and has been operating ever since. She said people like the late Oscoda Township Trustee Donald Aune, who was the chairman of the Oscoda Community Health Center, helped get it started. She said former Oscoda Township Supervisor Dean Wiltse was instrumental in getting the health center operational as well.
Spencer said the new facility will be modern, be completely Americans with Disabilities compliant, and will allow AHC to hire a fifth provider for the facility and will have more services for Oscoda residents.
“MidMichigan Health will be leasing space to relocate their physical therapy,” she said, adding that services like imaging and specialty services will be brought in by MidMichigan Health.
The parking lot, said Spencer, will be modified by owner John Gilbert to accommodate more vehicles, and Spencer hopes that the facility will be open by fall of 2020, after 18 months of construction.
For more than a year the lot downtown has been vacant, sectioned off with fencing and signs. Spencer said the delay in groundbreaking and construction has been due to a lot of logistical issues.
“We wanted to make sure that what we built fit the needs of the community so we took a thorough evaluation,” she said. “We worked with MidMichigan to see their needs, and we did USDA funding, which took a lot of steps.”