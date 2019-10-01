Today

Cloudy with rain ending for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.