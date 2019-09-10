OSCODA – A change to the fall drop off refuse event in Oscoda was noted recently by Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
She explained to fellow board of trustees members that the program – traditionally held on Sunset Street and organized by Sunrise Disposal Services – will take place this time around at Travis Sanitation on Kings Corner Road.
The drop off event is usually held twice per year, with the next opportunity coming up this Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For township residents and/or seasonal homeowners only, the cost to participate is $10 per permit, which can be obtained in the treasurer’s office.
As previously reported, the program allows permit holders to dispose of articles which are not typically picked up as part of the residential waste collection process. This includes carpet/padding, stoves, aluminum siding, bed springs, furniture and mattresses.
There are several materials which will not be accepted, though, such as aerosol cans, liquids of any kind and propane tanks.
A full list of items, as well as other information, is available by calling McGuire at 739-7471. Questions about the location of the drop off site can also be directed to either her or Travis Sanitation representatives, who can be reached at 739-5244.
Trustee Martin Gayeski asked McGuire about the reason for the location change, pointing out that the township contracted with Sunrise Disposal Services for two drop off refuse events this year.
“I’m not sure; it’s circumstances beyond our control,” McGuire said.
As reported in May, the 2019 contract between the two parties outlined a cost to the township of $3,300 for Sunrise to host the programs.