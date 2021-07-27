OSCODA – Every year since 2006, at least two people have been inducted into the Canoe Marathon Hall of Fame.
These are people the committee, as well as the community, believe deserve the recognition; whether it be their accomplishments in the sport or their dedication to improving it.
This year the inductees are the father son pair of Irvin “Buzz” and Steve Peterson, as well as Steven Kolonich.
Irvin first got into paddling when he competed in the 10 day Aquatennial. The Aquatennial is a 450 mile race that spans from Bemidji to Minneapolis, Minn. via the Mississippi River.
Throughout the years Peterson competed in a variety of races around the United States and Canada. Races including the Ely-Atikokan Canoe Race and La Classique out of Quebec, Canada.
Irvin began racing with Ralph Sawyer, and through their races got to know paddlers from many different areas. Irvin’s son Steve Peterson mentioned that his dad’s favorite part of paddling was the camaraderie found in the sport; and that he believed it wasn’t about winning or losing, but showcasing the time and effort put in to get that far.
Irvin showed his love of the sport while off the river as well by building canoes and paddles with friend and partner Gene Jensen. Irvin earned the nickname “Buzz” through infamously “buzzing” or playing mind games on other racers around him. Most notably, Irvin would light up his pipe or a cigarette and pass nearby boats.
Buzz finished his first AuSable River Canoe Marathon in 1956, while paddling with Tom Estes. He finished his tenth AuSable River Canoe Marathon in 1971, earning him his Iron Paddler Award. He has a career total of 12 finishes and ten top 5 finishes. Four of those were first place finishes that happened in 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1971.
Four of Buzz’s finishes and one win were earned with his son Steve Peterson, who will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Steve Peterson started his paddling career in 1967 with his dad when they competed in the marathon together, crossing the finish line in second place. Steve has a career total of five finishes, four top five finishes, and the 1971 win earned with his dad.
One of Steve’s favorite aspects of paddling is the camaraderie and friendships formed through the sport. Some notable friendships Steve mentioned were Ralph Sawyer, Carrie Montgomery, and Tony Short. Tony was Steve’s partner in his most memorable race. As the team was preparing for the start, Steve asked
Tony where their flashlight was, to which Tony responded, “We don’t need one.”
They proceeded to race through the night with no flashlight, and still came out with a second place finish!
Like many paddlers, Steve has strong feelings for the start, noting it as the most stressful part to him. The minutes before the gun goes off when all the time and effort are finally ready to be shown. He loves how supportive and kind paddlers can be, and has even made paddling a family event.
Of Steve’s five finishes, four have been raced with family members. Three with his dad, and the other two with his daughters Anna and Emily. He has also mentioned he has the most fun paddling with his kids, whether racing or not.
The final inductee for the 2021 Marathon Hall of Fame is Steven Kolonich. Steven was first introduced to the sport of paddling when he lived in Tawas.
With a career in woodcutting he spent quite a bit of time in Mio. Steven was known by his family and friends as a strong and competitive person, the sport of paddling was a perfect fit for him.
He is often referred to as the strongest man to ever paddle the Marathon.
Kolonich leads an impressive legacy, as paddling soon became a family engagement. Kolonich’s son and his wife were feeders for many of Steven’s marathons. But Steven’s son Ken Kolonich made the switch from feeder to partner, and was in the boat with his dad for three of his finishes. Ken and his son Steve have kept the Kolonich legacy alive with a combined 36 Marathon finishes.
Of those 36 finishes 15 have been completed as a father/son team.
During his paddling career, Steven had a total of 13 AuSable River Canoe Marathon finishes. Of the 13 races, all 13 were top 10, and in five races he placed top 3. Most notable of those finishes would be the 1958 championship. The year Kolonich took first place, he raced with Larry Kindell, and the pair crossed the finish line with a time of 16:41:00, a record at the time. Steven was also the second paddler to ever earn the Iron Paddler Award. Kolonich earned his Iron Paddler Award in 1961 at the age of 41.
Hall of Fame recipients are selected by a joint Marathon Committee vote. To qualify for the honor, an individual must have either contributed time, resources, or assisted in the development of procedures that have either improved or continued the success of the Marathon. An individual may also be chosen for exemplifying the stamina, drive, competitive nature, character and the ability to overcome obstacles while competing in the Marathon.
Individuals recognized to the ARCM Hall of Fame since its inception are: Marilyn Wagner, Jay Stephan Sr., Hugh Bissonette, Bernie Fowler, Butch Stockton, Harry Curley, Ralph Sawyer, Al Widing Sr., Oscoda-AuSable Township Fire Department Water Rescue, Frank and Peggy Smutek, Stan Hall, John Cook, John Baker, Ed Wojahn, Serge Corbin, Bruce Myles, Lynne Witte, Jack Kolka, Larry Kindell, Howard Brubaker, Réjean Huard, the Gary Family, the Kellogg Brothers (Jeff and Jerry), Bruce Barton, Solomon Carrière, Jeff Kolka, and Joe Wakeley.