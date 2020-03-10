OSCODA – The Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meetings are typically held in the Robert J. Parks Library, but the meeting which has been set for Wednesday, March 18, will take place in the Shoreline Players Theater.
The venue is located adjacent to the library, at 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda, and the meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m.
While a public comment period will be available during the event, attendees are also invited to arrive one hour prior to the meeting, if they want to ask questions of the various agency representatives who will be on hand.
As reported, the RAB is comprised of multiple stakeholders from the Oscoda community and surrounding areas. They meet periodically throughout the year – along with U.S. Air Force representatives – to discuss environmental restoration efforts at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, which has been contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.