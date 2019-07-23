OSCODA – Area contractors and business donated time and materials for a lighting project at the Pentagon Service Monument located at Veterans Memorial Park in Oscoda.
The work comes ahead of the installation of a laser-etched mural, which will be unveiled in August, according to park organizer Joseph Brinn.
Brinn said the lighting project was completely donated to the park and done with labor donated by Lamrock Electrical, Butterson Construction, Design Industrial and JT Underground.
The lighting project includes running electrical wiring from main terminal located several hundred feet up to Pentagon Service Monument. Installation of conduit and wiring under foundation to multiple locations for installation of new LED lights.
Brinn said five high intensity LED lights will be installed on a 15 foot high mount in the center of the Monument so that Memorial Service Blocks on each inside wall will be illuminated at night.
“Additionally, wiring will be installed under the concrete foundation for installation of conduit and wiring to connect to Special LED lights along the tops and bottoms of each laser etched mural that will be installed on the outside of each monument wall,” Brinn stated in a press release. “These new lights will back light the mural. All lights will be solar activated to automatically turn off and on based on day or night.”
According to Brinn, the very first 7 foot by 21 foot laser etched foot mural wall will be officially unveiled at a ceremony at the Pentagon Service Monument on Aug. 3 where the public is cordially invited to attend.
The ceremony will include special guest speaker, Dan and Danny Althouse singing the National Anthem, posting of the colors by the Oscoda American Legion and VFW, military displays, tribute vehicles and free refreshments while they last. Limited seating available and lawn chairs are welcome. Ceremony will start at 1 p.m.