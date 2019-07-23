OSCODA – A historic building in downtown Oscoda, which underwent an extensive renovation one year ago, will be listed for sale at a price of $295,000.
The decision was made, among other action, by the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees during their July 11 meeting. (As reported, their regular meeting set for July 8 had to be rescheduled, due to the lack of a quorum).
The Huron Shores Artisan Hall (HSAH), located just off of US-23 behind Enchanted Blooms and Truly Yours, is housed within a 107-year-old structure that received an overhaul last summer.
According to Township Superintendent Dave Schaeffer, HSAH is a desirable building because of the very recent upgrades, in addition to it being situated in an attractive downtown location.
As recently noted, the Oscoda Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has been officially dissolved, meaning all assets of the authority have been transferred to the township. Therefore, the DDA executed a quit claim deed for both HSAH, as well as a small pocket park situated on US-23, next to the Oscoda Press office.
It was reported in the July 25, 2018 edition of this publication that the building from which HSAH operates was originally constructed on State Street in 1911, following the Oscoda/AuSable fire. It was located where Myles Insurance Office sits today.
A pamphlet distributed at the HSAH open house last year reads that the building, known as Shore Laundry, housed the reopened business of H. Clayton Sherman, who likely lived there with his family.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows purchased the Sherman building in 1912 and moved it up State Street to the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue, near its present location.
It is also noted that the Odd Fellows expanded the structure, installed a kitchen and banquet room and rented out the hall to many different users over the years. The Rebekah Lodge met at the venue for years, as well, and traveling women evangelists held a revival there in the late 1930s.
The brochure reads that, when the Richard Killmaster Oil Company purchased the northern end of the block – around the time of the Second World War – the lodge building was moved to its present location at the rear of the lot and used for storage.
The history of the building was elaborated on during the open house by one of the former owners, Bill Parsons.
He shared that he first became involved with the building when he started working for Killmaster in 1964.
“In 1965 I became manager, and eventually owned it after Killmaster sold out to Sunoco and retired,” he stated at the time.
Parsons owned and operated the facility from 1975-1985, when Scott and Sharon Ostrander purchased the properties.
The Ostranders then sold the building and lot to the DDA for $30,000 in 2016.
As previously reported, the DDA upgraded the two-story, 2,000-square-foot venue so that it could be used as an artisan and farmer’s market, as well as a rental for such events as baby showers, graduation parties and other functions.
The DDA secured an installment purchase contract in the amount of $100,000 to assist with the completion of HSAH, after also being awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development grant in 2014 to help fund the project.
In separate business during their July 11 meeting, trustees took the next step to begin the phone system upgrade and re-cabling project at the township hall facilities.
They authorized the supervisor and clerk to execute all documents associated with ATI Networks, Kalkaska, for the project.
The work will include re-cabling of the township hall property as it relates to Internet service, as well as new phone devices and the installation/initial service setup fees of same.
Schaeffer explained that the township has been working to perform legal review of the ATI agreements and supporting documentation. This includes such items as the professional services contract and non-exclusive easement agreement.
He added that it was during the Jan. 14 board meeting when trustees unanimously approved spending $46,265 on the phone system and recabling project.
“The proposed networking upgrades and phone system replacement provides long-term solutions for multiple deficiencies within the township’s IT infrastructure,” Schaeffer advised at the time.
According to meeting minutes, Clerk John Nordeen questioned whether the project was still worthwhile, since consideration is being given to relocating the township offices.
Schaeffer indicated it is his belief that the project is still worthwhile, and that some of the equipment could be transferred.
In other matters, officials also acted on the following:
• Approved a request from Department of Public Works staff to purchase a $2,900 bagger for one of the zero-turn mowers. The item will be acquired from Lincoln Outdoor Center.
• Agreed to the annual renewal of the township’s broadcast liability insurance policy, at a cost of $2,668, making it effective through July 9, 2020. “The premium was $2,590 last year representing a $78 increase or a three percent increase from 2018 to 2019,” Schaeffer stated.
• Approved ordinance amendments to include parking lots as special land uses in the B-1 Central Business, B-2 General Business and WB-3 Wurtsmith Business districts. Additionally, it allows for single-family homes in the WB-3 district, also as a special land use requiring planning commission approval.
Zoning Administrator Lorna Ganci said that these amendments have already been read by the planning commission, approved by the county and voted on unanimously at the commission’s public hearing in June.