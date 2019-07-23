Today

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.