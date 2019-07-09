OSCODA – The Oscoda Rotary Club and Oscoda Lions Club came together once again to feed hungry 4th of July guests at their annual community picnic.
Members of the organization set up in front of the bathhouse and cooked hot dogs. Sides offered included chips, cookies, Rice Krispy Treats, different pops and water all for 50 cents each.
Hungry guests lined the walk to get their hands on the juicy hotdogs. Aside from just offering food, the two organizations also set up some games for kid’s to enjoy. Some games included a bean bag toss, mini golf and digging for pennies in the sand.
Members of the Oscoda Lions, Rotary and Interact Club served guests with smiles on their faces and wished them a happy 4th of July.