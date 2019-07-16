Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.