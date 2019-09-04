OSCODA – The Veteran’s Memorial Park will hold a public ceremony at the Circle of Flags on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to remember those lost.
There will be a display of 2,977 United States flags to honor each life lost that day. The ceremony will commence at 8:30 a.m. with the National Anthem being sung by Danny Althouse of the local group Victory 4. An invocation will be given by Dr. James Kent.
At 8:46 a.m. there will be a moment of silence for when the first plane struck one Twin Tower. Amazing grace will follow being performed by Althouse. The Veteran’s Memorial Park is located at 4000 N Skeel Ave, Oscoda.