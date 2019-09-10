OSCODA – Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) Executive Director Rose Fulton has left her position to pursue a job at Kalitta Air as a Administrative Assistant.
Fulton began working at the OACC on Monday, February 2, 2015, about four and a half years ago. Her final day was on Aug. 7. As previously reported, Fulton’s first order of business was to familiarize herself with the office and the chamber members.
She said her objective was to speak with each of them and listen to why they continue to be affiliated with the chamber. While serving as the Executive Director, board members said that Fulton focused on memberships and the best way to serve her members. In doing so, she implemented an annual survey for members, developed a strategic plan and made changes to the bylaws to reflect efficient practices.
As a result, Fulton had increased membership, board participation, more members sitting on the board and community members volunteering for events, according to board members.
“She had a great personality and she’s an Oscoda local, so it was a great benefit to have her,” said Vice President Megan Smith.
Throughout her time serving the OACC, Fulton retired the Snow Box Derby in 2018 and worked to try and develop business opportunities from the local and county level. A major aspect of that happened in her day-to-day interactions with locals.
Board members said when individuals would walk in and ask questions Fulton was very attentive and politically correct. She could also defuse a situation very quickly which was a strong asset to them.
“She just did really good at her job. We’re sad to see her go,” said Smith.
Fulton will be replaced by Zach Scholten who hails from Grand Rapids and moved to Oscoda six months ago with his wife Alyssa Scholten. Scholten has a background in corporate restaurant management from TGI Friday’s and Dave & Buster’s.
“I hope to be able to use the skills used there to grow the chamber and insert myself into the community as a leader,” Scholten said.
He began his position as Interim Executive Director on Monday, Sept. 3, and will remain an interim director for 90 days from his start date. Questions can be directed to Scholten by stopping in at the chamber located at 4440 US-23, AuSable Charter Twp, calling 739-7322 or emailing him at director@oscodachamber.com.