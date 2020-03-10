OSCODA – For the fifth year in a row, the Oscoda High School Rotary Interact Club is sending students to the Dominican Republic to work on clean water, sanitation and hand washing initiatives in an impoverished area.
Senior Sydney Lopez, juniors Sophia Rayes and Hayley Wright, and sophomore Olivia Lepine will be in the Dominican Republic from March 25-31. Their chaperon will be Mary Reitler.
The Interact Club is sponsored by the Oscoda Rotary Club, which has a long history helping with sanitation initiatives in the Dominican Republic with Rotary Clubs there as part of Rotary International’s worldwide emphasis on clean water and the elimination of water borne illnesses and death.
Those wishing to help sponsor the students on this trip may contact Dr. Jim Kent at kentj@oscodaschools.org or 390-4643. All donations are tax deductible.