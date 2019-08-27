TAWAS CITY – Kristopher Charles Webb-Lippert, 36, Hale, is facing one felony count of breaking-and-entering, and one felony count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.
He has been bound over to Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, with his next court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.
Webb-Lippert is one of two males accused of breaking into the Chef’s Table II restaurant in National City, at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 1.
As previously reported, the Michigan State Police (MSP) were contacted on this date by the owner of the establishment, who advised that two men had just broke into the building and were still inside.
According to court documents, when MSP troopers arrived on scene there was no one inside the restaurant. However, two subjects were observed walking down the street in dark clothing, with hooded sweatshirts covering their heads.
One of the troopers says he announced himself as being with the MSP, and told the subjects to stop. Authorities allege, though, that both men immediately fled on foot.
Additional troopers arrived and perimeters were set up as police searched the area for the men. It was during this time when the MSP says troopers found three unopened soda cans on the ground which were taken from the business.
Following this, one of the troopers reports that Webb-Lippert was located on the west side of Indian Lake Road, lying face down in the brush, near Little Island Lake.
He was arrested and later lodged in the Iosco County jail.
When troopers spoke with the business owner, they were told that the two men were observed placing soda cans from the business into their pockets and, while they had opened the cash register, no money was taken.
It is alleged in court records that authorities obtained a confession from Webb-Lippert for breaking into the restaurant.
As reported, police searched for the second suspect but were unable to locate him.
Since then, the MSP has advised that they have an idea of who the other individual is, and that the incident is currently being investigated by police and an MSP detective.