TAWAS Twp. – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were dispatched on the morning of Sept. 29, to a residence on Lorenz Road in Tawas Township, for the complaint of a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV).
According to MSP Sgt. Douglas Gough, the owner of the machine told troopers that someone had taken their blue, 2007 Yamaha YFZ 450 ATV.
The theft occurred some time between Friday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 29.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.