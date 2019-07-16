PLAINFIELD Twp. – Nine felony counts and two misdemeanors are being faced by Laren Austin Clement, 42, Hale.
This includes 1st-degree attempted home invasion, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and eight separate counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, each of which carry a penalty of two years incarceration and/or fines of $2,000.
Clement also faces two misdemeanor charges of disorderly person-drunk and trespassing.
As noted in records from Iosco County’s 81st District Court, Clement is a habitual offender with a fourth offense notice, meaning his penalty could actually result in life in prison.
Court documents read that he was previously convicted of three or more felonies, or attempts to commit felonies. These consist of the 1995 offense of Larceny in a Building, which was heard in Iosco’s 23rd Circuit Court; the 1996 offense of Conspiracy Controlled Substance Delivery/Manufacture of Marijuana, also in 23rd Circuit Court; and a 1998 offense of Check/No Account, which was heard in the 34th Circuit Court of Roscommon.
For his latest alleged crimes, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers claim that they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Towerline Road in Plainfield Township, at about 2:40 a.m. on July 9.
As stated in court records, authorities were dispatched for a suspicious person outside of the residence, who was allegedly yelling that he was going to shoot several homeowners in the area.
A husband and wife advised police that they were woken up at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the sound of an unknown person attempting to open the door to their home.
The alleged victims told police they could hear the person outside, yelling that he was going to kill them.
The male said he told the person multiple times to leave his property. The suspect allegedly left the property briefly, walked out on to the roadway, then returned to the residence.
When MSP arrived on scene they allegedly heard the suspect – later identified as Clement – yell out that he was going to shoot the couple, as well as the police, adding, “Are you ready, boys?”
Troopers say they located Clement hiding under dense shrubbery and, along with officers from the Oscoda Township Police Department, they gave him loud verbal commands to remove his hands from his hooded sweatshirt and stay on the ground.
Clement allegedly refused to comply with law enforcement’s commands. He then abruptly stood up, removed his hands from his shirt pocket, placed them back into his sweatshirt and charged at police.
Authorities state that an MSP trooper successfully tased Clement, causing him to fall to the ground.
He allegedly attempted to hide his arms under his body to avoid being handcuffed, and kicked his legs at the troopers and officers on scene.
It is further alleged by police that Clement repeatedly threatened to kill the law enforcement officers on scene and their families.
Following the struggle, Clement was arrested and lodged in the Iosco County jail.