Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.