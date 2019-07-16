OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Police Department are asking area residents to be on the lookout for several scams that have been hitting the area.
Recently officers received a report from an Oscoda resident who received a telephone call from someone claiming to be from Medicare calling about their reports of pain to their doctor.
Caller ID displays can be altered by computer and other internet-based telephone services by what is called “spoofing.”
A caller ID display identifying a call as being from Medicare does not necessarily mean the call is legitimate.
Officers caution residents to hang up on anyone attempting to obtain your Social Security number or bank information claiming to be from Medicare.
For more information go to www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/03/protect-yourself-against-medicare-scams .
Officers also received a report from an Oscoda Resident about a fraudulent sweepstakes entry form received in the mail.
A fraudulent sweepstakes entry form addressed to an Oscoda Resident requested she pay a $5 “research and data fee” for entry in a $12 million sweepstakes.
The form included a compressed deadline for entry and stressed an urgent response.
Police say sweepstakes that require any type of payment for entry are certain to be fraudulent.
Sweepstakes taxes are paid directly to the Internal Revenue Service with your regular tax return. Messaging that stresses urgent responses should be considered suspicious.
Perpetrators of fraud attempt to create a sense of urgency in order to compel their targets to act without through consideration.
Officers said information provided by a target on a fraudulent sweepstakes entry form is also vulnerable to identity theft. For more information go to www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0199-prize-scams