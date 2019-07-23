OSCODA – Jonathon Jerome Gusa, 17, Mikado, has been bound over to Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, for the felony offense of fleeing from police, 3rd-degree.
If convicted as charged, the crime may be punishable by up to five years in prison and/or fines of $1,000, as well as suspension of Gusa’s license for one year.
He also faces two misdemeanor charges, one for reckless driving and the other for operating a vehicle without the appropriate license.
As stated in court records by the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD), officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Wyoming Street in Oscoda, at about 12:25 a.m. on July 2, for a suspicious report of two teenage males destroying property and walking through back yards.
When officers arrived in the area of Bissonette Drive and Wyoming Street, they reported seeing a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger, matching the description of the teens that was given by the complainant.
The officers allege that, when they backed up their patrol car to speak with the teens, the suspect vehicle sped off, westbound on Bissonette towards Mission Drive.
Police, in a marked patrol car, initiated their emergency traffic lights and siren.
They claim that the driver of the suspect vehicle turned the car lights on and off, and increased in speeds greater than 75 miles per hour numerous times while allegedly attempting to flee from officers.
Authorities say they pursued the vehicle down several more roads, with the driver stopping briefly on Minnesota Street to allow the passenger out of the car.
One of the OTPD officers exited the patrol car and apprehended the passenger – a 13-year-old male from Oscoda – while the other officer continued to pursue the suspect vehicle.
According to police, after pursuing the car throughout the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, the vehicle finally came to a rest on Perimeter Road, at the intersection of Skeel Avenue, after losing the front passenger wheel.
The driver, identified as Gusa, was then apprehended by the OTPD.
While in pursuit of the vehicle, authorities allege that Gusa disregarded 10 stop signs in a residential area; drove approximately 50 miles per hour through one of the stop signs; and passed two speed limit signs indicating that the limit was 25 miles per hour on Mission Drive, one sign on Perimeter Road indicating that the speed limit was 30 miles per hour west of Mission Drive and one sign on Perimeter indicating the speed was 35 miles per hour east of Mission Drive.
The OTPD further claims that, in all of the above mentioned areas, Gusa reached speeds at a minimum of 70 miles per hour.
Additionally, he was found to have a Graduated Level 1 License, which only allows him to drive with a parent/guardian or anyone over the age of 21.
According to the OTPD case report from the incident, Gusa was handcuffed and taken to the Iosco County jail without incident.
He allegedly stated that he did not have a license, the vehicle he was driving was not is, and that he ran because he got scared.
Police say that Gusa apologized for his actions, and that he did not know how fast he was going, due to the dash board lights not being on.