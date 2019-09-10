Today

Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds with showers this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.