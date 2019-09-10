BALDWIN Twp. – Joseph Walter Huckno, 80, East Tawas, died following a three-vehicle collision in Baldwin Township on Aug. 30.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) advise that Huckno, a passenger in one of the involved cars, was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later passed away.
He was traveling at the time with David Michael Huckno, 57, Allen Park, who was driving a Hyundai Accent.
According to the MSP, D. Huckno sustained incapacitating injuries and was airlifted to a hospital Saginaw.
Authorities note that the incident occurred on US-23, near Tac Trail, at 3:16 p.m.
They advise that Stephanie Alice Duff, 57, East Tawas, was sitting stationary on US-23, waiting to make a left turn onto Tac Trail.
Police state that D. Huckno, who was traveling north on US-23, was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear driver’s side of Duff’s Chevrolet Impala.
Duff was reported to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries, and was taken via ambulance to the hospital.
As D. Huckno struck Duff’s car, his vehicle spun into the southbound lane, and the car ended up facing east.
According to the MSP, another driver was headed south on US-23, was unable to stop and struck D. Huckno’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
David Albert Schaubroeck, 78, Harrisville, was the operator of the third vehicle involved, a Dodge Caravan. He experienced possible injuries, and was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Neither Duff nor Schaubroeck were traveling with any passengers and, like D. Huckno, they were wearing seat belts at the time.
Police note that neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as having contributed to the incident.
All three vehicles were damaged and had to be towed from the crash site.