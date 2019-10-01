WILBER Twp. – Possible injuries were sustained by two people who were involved in a vehicle collision in Wilber Township, at 3:51 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Michigan State Police (MSP) personnel arrived on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Sherman and Curtis roads.
Authorities advise that James Richard Gascoigne, 32, National City, was traveling north on Sherman Road when he collided with a vehicle that had entered the intersection traveling west.
The second vehicle – operated by Antonio Castro, 75, Oscoda – stopped at the signed intersection on Curtis Road, according to the MSP. Castro then entered the intersection westbound, to conduct a left turn onto southbound Sherman Road, causing the collision with Gascoigne.
The MSP issued a citation to Castro for failure to yield.
Both he and Gascoigne were reported to have sustained possible injuries, while Castro’s 13-year-old passenger was unharmed.
The pickup truck driven by Gascoigne, as well as the van operated by Castro, each had to be towed upon experiencing disabling damage.
According to the MSP, neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have played a role, and all three persons involved were wearing seat belts.