EAST TAWAS – A driver and passenger sustained minor injuries as the result of a traffic crash involving trees, utility poles and a street sign.
The collision occurred on Washington Street in East Tawas, near Mercer Street, at 1:09 a.m. on Sept. 16. Michigan State Police (MSP) at the West Branch post issued a citation to Dakota Benjamin Rupp, 21, Tawas City, for speeding.
According to MSP, Rupp was driving westbound on Washington Street and ran off the left side of the road creating damage to a yard. He preceded to collide with two trees in the yard before spinning out of control and crashing into a utility pole and another tree.
Troopers said he traveled across the intersection of Washington and Mercer streets where he struck another utility pole and a street sign on the northwest corner. Rupp, who was driving a Honda Civic, and his passenger, Scottie Michael Ulman, 19, Tawas City, reported to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries.
In the crash, Troopers say both individuals involved were wearing seat belts and the vehicle required a tow from the crash site. Additionally, neither person was transferred to a hospital, according to police.