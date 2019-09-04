OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) was dispatched to a rollover crash with entrapment on Aug. 19, shortly after 5 p.m.
The driver – Matthew Aaron Bell, 31, Oscoda – was reported to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
OTPD personnel state that the incident occurred on Morton Street, near Michigan Avenue.
According to police, Bell was backing out of a yard westbound and then began to turn to the south, at a higher rate of speed than safe.
The pickup truck he was driving overturned, and Bell was partway ejected from the vehicle. Further, police note that the truck came to rest partially on the driver, causing injury.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to have contributed to the incident, during which authorities say that Bell was not wearing a seat belt.