AuSABLE Twp. – An estimated loss of $10,000, between property and contents, was reported as the result of a rental cabin fire in AuSable Township.
According to the Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD), the blaze was called in just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 29.
The incident involved an 850-square-foot rental unit on the Blue Horizon Court Motel & Cottages property, located on North US-23.
Upon their arrival, OTFD personnel confirmed that the occupants had exited the single-story cabin, and that there were no injuries.
Firefighters state that the rental structure was filled with smoke, with internal flames visible.
The fire was extinguished using approximately 2,000 gallons of water/foam.
The OTFD assured there was no further extension of fire danger and, after being on scene for about 1½ hours, were released once the situation was deemed safe.
The cause of the blaze is believed to be due to a cardboard box of personal items which were placed on top of the gas range (pilot light) in the cabin.
The incident resulted in water and smoke damage throughout the structure.
According to the OTFD, the cause of ignition was unintentional, and there were no other buildings on the property that were damaged.