WHITTEMORE – For the second time in recent weeks, Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers have responded to complaints of a suspicious person approaching young people in the area.
The latest incident occurred on the evening of Sept. 17, when authorities were dispatched to a residence on Michigan Street in Whittemore for the report of a suspicious male.
“Upon arrival troopers met with a female who advised her children were approached by a male who began talking to her children,” stated MSP Sgt. Douglas Gough. “The children ran inside their house and told a parent what had occurred.”
According to the MSP, troopers checked the area and did not locate the man. He is described as a white male in his 50s, with greenish/blue eyes and a white beard. The male was wearing a brown hat and a grey shirt, and was said to be driving a red Ford truck, with four doors.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.
As reported in last week’s edition of the Iosco County News-Herald, MSP Troopers were also dispatched to Hale High School, at 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 13, for a complaint of a suspicious male.
Police say a man approached two females who were in the parking lot of nearby Mikey’s Pizzeria, located on North Washington Street.
“The male made comments about their looks and began to exit his car,” MSP Sgt. Richard Dettling stated at the time.
He advised that the females then fled from the area, noticed a teacher nearby, and ran to the teacher. The girls were escorted back to the high school, where family was contacted.
According to Dettling, the suspect was observed continuing to drive on the roads near the school.
The girls were not harmed, and they were turned over to family.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, wearing glasses, and driving a late 90s to early 2000s model red Ford F-250 extended cab pickup.