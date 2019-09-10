EAST TAWAS – Three people sustained minor injuries as the result of a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles. The collision occurred on West Bay Street (US-23) in East Tawas, near Church Street, at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Upon investigating, the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) issued a citation to Leo Patrick Maiolo, 18, East Tawas, for Violation of the Basic Speed Law.
According to the TPA, Maiolo advised that he was driving north on US-23 and was waving at a friend next to him when he ended up crashing into the vehicles in front of him.
He allegedly admitted to police that he was not paying attention and was at fault for the incident.
Maiolo, operating a Buick LeSabre, was reported to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries.
Police note that the three other vehicles involved in the crash were stopped on the roadway behind traffic at the time, near the light at the intersection of US-23 and Newman Street.
When Maiolo struck the vehicle in front of him it caused a domino effect, with the second vehicle colliding with the third, and the third crashing into the fourth.
The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Uplander, was Brian Ivin Charles, 60. With him in the vehicle was Betty Jane Charles, 55, both of South Branch.
They each sustained non-incapacitating injuries, and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The third vehicle was a Ford Focus, occupied by driver Joshua Paul Rushlow, 23, and his passenger Anna Gabrielle Buchel, 19, both of Howell. Neither of them were harmed during the crash, according to the TPA.
Three East Tawas residents were inside of the fourth vehicle that was involved, a Ford F-150.
Driver Kevin Lee Couturier was traveling with Kelli Kay Couturier, both 42, as well as a 6-year-old child. None of them were injured during the collision.
As noted by the TPA, all eight people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts at the time, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as having contributed to the event.
Aside from the speeding citation issued to Maiolo, police say there was no hazardous action by any of the other drivers.
All of the vehicles experienced some level of damage, with Maiolo’s and Charles’s requiring a tow from the crash site.
TPA personnel were assisted on scene by members of Iosco County EMS and the East Tawas and Tawas City fire departments.