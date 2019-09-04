Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.