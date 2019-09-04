CARO – The Oscoda boys soccer team turned in a well-played road game at Caro on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The Owls, playing at the Tigers in a non-league battle, picked up a 2-0 victory.
The game was deadlocked in a scoreless draw through the first 33 minutes, when Aiden Backstrom fired a strong shot into the goal for a 1-0 lead. Wyatt Sturk passed to Backstrom for the assist.
About seven minutes into the second half, the Owls, behind the leg of Backstrom once again, scored their second goal, this time with Michael Wrona getting an assist.
Branden Apsitis had the shutout in goal, coming up with five saves. Ethan Chase and Backstrom had one non-keeper save apiece. Itsuto Mantani had five steals and five intercepts in his first contest and Shane Nowiski had five intercepts and two steals.
Oscoda (2-1 overall) heads to Whittemore-Prescott today (Wednesday), heads to the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday and hosts Fairview on Monday.