OSCODA – The Oscoda volleyball team hosted its annual home invitational on Saturday. The Lady Owls had a good day overall, taking second place.
“We had another strong day all-around and it was a fun day in the gym,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “We had some moments of not serving well and not keeping our feet moving, but we snapped out of those funks quickly and got back to playing our game strong.”
In pool play, the Owls split with Standish-Sterling and topped Hale, Hillman and Posen. This put the Owls in the finals against Ogemaw Heights, where they came up short in three sets.
“Ogemaw had strong passers and a few strong hitters,” Curley said. “We did well placing our servers in game one, recording four aces as a team but didn’t keep that pressure on in game two. Game three was an intense game on both sides of the net. We didn’t move our feet well on defense and that gave Ogemaw the chance to come away with the win.”
On the day, Macy Kellstrom had 35 kills, nine aces and two blocks, Lauren Langley had 24 kills, 10 blocks and 16 aces, Kiah Holmes had 19 kills and seven aces, Megan Myles added nine kills and six blocks and McKenna Mochty had eight kills, eight aces and two blocks.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17 the Owls notched a four set North Star League win at Rogers City, 25-10, 25-11, 24-26 and 25-21.
“We started off really strong in all aspects of the game,” Curley said. “Our passing was great, this were very strong and we were communicating better than we have all season. Our serving from Kellstrom and Andrea Bickel helped us through games one and two. Game three we were still passing well but not putting as much pressure on them with our serving and struggled to get our hits in. Game four started off just like game three but with some good serving from Holmes and Emma Przybylinski we were able to finish strong. We need to stay focused for the whole match and not hold back when we get a lead. We have a few things that we struggle with, just being communication but it’s getting better every game.”
Kellstrom had 13 kills and six aces, Langley had nine kills, four blocks and one ace and Mochty had 32 assists and three kills.
On Sept. 11 the Owls played a NSL game in Atlanta, where they notched a straight sets win, 25-7, 25-5 and 25-12.
“We had some great serving throughout the night, especially by Bickel who had 18 aces,” Curley said.
Kellstrom led the way with 10 kills while Langley and Holmes had five each.
Oscoda heads to rival Tawas Area on Thursday, hosts Mio on Tuesday and hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Oct. 3.
“Overall, I’m happy with how we played this week,” Curley said. “We’ve been focusing on covering our hitters with big blocks on the other side of the net and we did really well with that. As long as we continue that and keep up with the aggressive serving, we will continue earning wins.”