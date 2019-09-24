Today

Rain showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies later in the day. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.