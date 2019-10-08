HALE – Owls The Oscoda cross country team continued its season on Thursday, when it ran in the third North Star League jamboree at Hale.
As was the case in the other league meets, the Owls didn’t have enough for a team score, with just three runners.
Carson Harger ran a solid race however, coming in seventh place with a time of 20:55. Joe Garrison was next for the Owls, coming in 12th in a time of 22:30 and Ethan Davis was 17th by running a time of 24:06.
Oscoda was at Fairview on Tuesday for the NSL Championship race. The Owls return to Fairview on Saturday for an invitational and head to the Hale invite on Tuesday.