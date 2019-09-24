TAWAS CITY – Oscoda had the lead in its non-conference soccer game at Tawas Area on Tuesday, Sept. 17 nearly the entire way. The Owls weren’t able to hold on to a pair of two goal leads in the second half however, having to settle for a 3-3 tie.
The Owls started quickly by netting a goal in the third minute to take a 1-0 lead, thanks to a score by Michael Wrona, who headed the ball in off a corner kick.
Oscoda made it 2-0 on a goal by Itsuto Mantani, as he headed in a corner kick as well in the 37th minute.
The Braves scored early in the second half to pull within 2-1, though Wrona netted his second goal to make it 3-1 with about 30 minutes left to play.
Tawas netted a goal moments later to pull within 3-2 and scored with just over a minute left to make the final 3-3.
Wrona also had an assist with Aiden Backstrom and Caleb Watson getting assists as well.
Brendan Apsitis made two saves in goal while Ben Berenkowski had three non-keeper saves and Mantani and Kameron Thomas had one non-keeper save each.
On Thursday, the Owls served as hosts to Caro, when they picked up a 6-0 victory.
Wrona netted a goal in the 10th minute to give Oscoda a quick 1-0 lead, with Backstrom assisting. Backstrom helped out Wrona again four minutes later to make it 2-0.
The score remained 2-0 until the 63rd minute, when Wrona netted his third goal of the game for a hat-track to make it 3-0, with Tom Wohrle getting the assist.
Oscoda added goals by Andrew Benton, Wyatt Sturk and Berenkowski in the 65th, 69th and 74th minutes. Wrona added two goals and Wohrle had one assist.
Apsitis had four saves to get the shutout, Austin Birkenbach and Kameron Thomas had one non-keeper save each. Mantani had nine steals and five intercepts and Backstrom added seven steals and four intercepts.
Oscoda (9-6-1 overall) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, hosts Tawas Area on Thursday, heads to Saginaw Nouvel on Friday, is in Fairview on Monday and heads to Alcona on Wednesday for a key North Star League contest.