MT. MORRIS – Oscoda wasn’t about to shy away from competition on the volleyball court this season. The Lady Owls proved they could compete with anyone on Saturday, as they opened their season at the Mt. Morris Invitational.
“I’m very happy we decided to come to this tournament,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “The high level of competition is exactly what we were looking for. We held our own against some good teams and it was definitely the start we needed to the season.”
During pool play, the Owls topped Roeper, split with Bay City Western and Chelsea and came up short to Potterville.
In bracket action, Oscoda earned a win over Kearsley but fell to Western in the championship match.
“We fought hard, but lost to a class ‘A’ school,” Curley said of Western. “Macy Kellstrom had some great hits and serves, Lauren Langley and Megan Myles were strong at the net both blocking and hitting. Our defense did great, too. We know we still have a ways to go to get to the level we want, but we started off really strong this weekend and we’re aware looking forward to a great season.”
Oscoda was at Grayling on Tuesday and heads to Posen on Sept. 5.