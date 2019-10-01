TAWAS CITY – The game many local high school football fans have been waiting for is finally taking place this week. Oscoda, who is looking to beat Tawas Area for the third straight season, will make the trip to the Braves’ home field. Hale looks to rebound at Pellston after dropping a key game with Posen last week and Whittemore-Prescott, fresh off a loss in Alcona hopes to get healthy and put up a fight against one of the best small school teams in the state at Breckenridge.
Oscoda (5-0) at Tawas
Area (3-2)
The 20-mile rivalry is set to renew Friday night at Tawas Area. Oscoda, who has been hot as can be out of the gates this season looks to keep their perfect record intact, while the Braves are hoping to play the role of spoiler and end a two-game losing streak to their rivals. This is also the second straight season that both teams have above .500 records.
“It’s a great rivalry game,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “They are a well-coached team and I think that they have gotten better every week. They played a pretty good game last week against Johannesburg-Lewiston. It’s at their place, so I expect them to be ready and I expect it to be a great game.”
The Braves will be tasked with the challenge of slowing down an Owl offense that has averaged 48.8 points per game, including a 54-0 win over Rogers City last week. The Oscoda defense has been stifling as well, pitching shutouts the last three weeks and has only given up 19 points all season.
“We are going to have to play mistake-free,” Tawas head coach Tim Webb said. “They are very fast, physical and experienced. We’re going to have to play our best game of the year to compete. At this point in the season I just want us to improve on some of the mistakes we’re making. It doesn’t really matter who the opponent is.”
On top of the rivalry stakes, the Owls can also punch their playoff ticket for the third season in a row and fourth time in five years.
“I expect our defense to not have a let down and keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Whitley said. “They tried stopping our offense with a popcorn defensive front last year, but it doesn’t matter, if we do our assignment we’ll be fine. It all starts with defense with us though, I know we put up a lot of points the last few years but our success relies on our defense. When we have success defensively we have a lot of fun on offense.”
Whitley is hoping his team can avoid the upset this week.
“We will be practicing hard all week,” Whitley said. “They are a good team and they are going to play us tough. We just have to make sure we play our game and we’ll be fine.”
Whittemore-Prescott (1-4) at Breckenridge (4-1)
The injuries have been mounting for Whittemore-Prescott in recent weeks. The schedule isn’t about to do the Cardinals any favors either, as they head to Breckenridge, the 12th ranked team in the state in division eight Friday night. The Huskies lost in the state championship game last season but have rebounded with solid play so far this year.
“They have had a very good run the last few years,” head coach Tommy Atkinson said. “Their coach has been able to build a nice team and a nice program there. They are off to a fast start this year and have a team that looks like they will be playoff-bound and primed to make a bit of a run.”
The Huskies, after falling in week one 16-6 to a solid Beaverton team, have racked up four straight convincing wins, including last week’s 38-0 win over Merrill.
“They look very athletic across the board, I don’t feel like they have as much size as last year, but if you can be faster on the field or the more aggressive team on the field that is usually going to bode well for you. It will be interesting to see how much we have improved since Manistee in week two, since they run a similar offense as them. We need to get them into situations where they have to pass the ball and hopefully get them out of their game plan and get them guessing on both sides of the ball… With an opponent like Breckenridge and Oscoda the next week, we have to play clean football if we want a chance at being successful.”
Hale (3-2) at Pellston (5-0)
Hale waited a bit too long to get going in its 48-30 loss to Posen last week. If the Eagles are hoping to rebound at Pellston Friday, they’ll have to make sure they get off to a better start as the Hornets have been putting up an average of 49.6 a game, including wins of 76-30 over Onaway and Atlanta 68-22 in the last two weeks.
“Pellston is very fast, very physical (and has) lots of talent,” head coach Pete Scott said. “They can score incredibly fast and in a variety of ways. We have to be more disciplined on defense, we need to rearrange some of our personnel to get more speed on the field.”
The Hornets are led by dual-threat quarterback Glenn Bonter. In last week’s win he not only was a threat through the air but rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns. David Jamroz and Lakota Worthington are also threats on the ground.
“A win would be great but we need to focus more of our efforts on the process not the final product,” Scott said. “We need to compete harder in practice, we need to watch more film, we need to become a smarter team.”