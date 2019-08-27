PINCONNING – The Oscoda soccer team said hello to the win column on Monday, Aug. 19. The Owls, playing in just theirs second game of the season made easy work of host Pinconning, claiming a 6-1 victory.
Michael Wrona had a big night offensively, accounting for all but one of the Owl’s goals along the way.
Wrona netted his first two goals in the first half, giving his squad a 2-1 lead at the break.
He blasted in three more in the second half, including a penalty kick before Austin Birkenbach netted the team’s final goal.
Brendan Apsitis, who was playing goalie in the contest had an assist, as did Shane Nowiski, Kameron Thomas, Ben Berenkowski and Wrona.
Apsitis also made six saves in goal while Thomas and John Stephan had four steals each. Berenkowski had there steals, Lewis Axline had four intercepts and a non-keeper save and Ethan Chase added a non-keeper save.
Oscoda (1-1 overall) heads to Caro today (Wednesday) and battles Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and plays at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.