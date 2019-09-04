OSCODA – Thursday’s season opening 14-12 victory was a year in the making for the Oscoda football team. The Owls, who fell to Houghton Lake in dramatic fashion in last season’s week one contest, returned the favor to pick up the nail-biting victory.
“The kids have been wanting to play that game for 365 days,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We lost that game last year on the last play of the game and I think that bothered the kids. They’ve wanted to play it ever since. It was nice to be able to turn that around a little bit and our defense just came out and played really well.”
The Owls used a 12-yard touchdown run by Brayden Mallak and an eight yard touchdown run by Caleb Nagel, plus a pair of booted extra points by Gabe Kellstrom to take a 12-6 lead in the third quarter. The Bobcats did put up a fourth quarter score, but a stop on the two point conversion and another stop late in the contest helped the Owls seal the victory.
“We were a little sluggish offensively, but defensively we came to play,” Whitley said. “(Defensive coordinator) Tucker Whitley did a great job, he put us in a good position and we made a bunch of tackles for loss. As a team we ended up with eight and a half sacks.”
Whitley wasn’t too concerned that his offense was only able to score a pair of touchdowns during the night. The Owls averaged 40 points a game last season and return most of their skill players from that squad.
“Our offense will get better,” Whitley said. “Houghton Lake is a good team, just to beat them I thought was a good win for us. We also didn’t have (two starters) and to have them out, ‘who’s up next’ took over. Zach Ouillette ran the ball really well and Kellstrom had a couple of big third down catches and kicked two extra points and kicked the ball through the endzone on a kickoff, which is a nice weapon to have.”
Owen Franklin also had a solid offensive game, hauling in 89 yards receiving and running for 24 yards on the ground.
Christian Ward had nine tackles, five and a half sacks and forced one fumble, Adam Hein had six tackles, one for a loss, Gavin Lueck had 5.5 tackles and one for a loss, Nagel had five tackles and Caleb Foster had four tackles.
Oscoda (1-0 overall) heads to Freeland to play Coleman (1-0) on Friday. The Comets are coming off a 22-16 victory over Farwell in their season opener.