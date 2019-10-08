OSCODA – The Oscoda swimming and diving team may not have enough athletes to make much noise as a team, but that isn’t stopping them from seeping progress in the pool this fall.
“I feel the girls have pushing themselves, they are showing a high level of commitment this season and I could not be prouder,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “Although our scores have been low each girl places in their events. Most of the other teams have 15-plus swimmers where we only have seven. I believe if we had more participants we would definitely bring the heat an take home some more medals.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 the Owls hosted Gaylord in an Independent Swim Conference dual. Highlights on the night included a second place finish in the medley relay, Jeslyn LaJoice was second in the 200 free, where Hannah Williams was also third. Lexi LaJoice won the 50 free, with Kendal McLaughlin coming in third in the same event.
Lexi LaJoice was the winner in the butterfly, Nichole Leesburg was third in the 100 free, with Siearra Wright coming in fourth in the same event. J. LaJoice was second in the 500 in a season best time of 6.45.17 and the 200 relay took second. Wright was also third in the backstroke in a best time of 1.54, Williams was third in the breaststroke, with Leesburg coming in fourth in the same event.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24 the Owls hosted Standish in another ISC dual. The medley relay took third, L. LaJoice was the winner in the 50 free with a time of 26.49, Williams had a time of 3.07 in the individual medley and J. LaJoice was second in the 200 free in a time of 2.32.
In the 500, L. JaJoice was the winner in a time 6.27, the 200 free relay was second, Wright had a personal best time of 2.01 in the backstroke, Williams was third in the breaststroke and Leesburg placed fourth in the same event.
Oscoda hosted Garber on Tuesday and heads to Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday.
“Lexi Lajoice is less than a second away from qualifying for state and breaking the school record, which I hope she will accomplish in the next month,” Steward said. “Also, aiming to get everyone’s 100 freestyle below 1.20 so that we can have a good start to the season next year.”