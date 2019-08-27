TAWAS CITY – The four Iosco County high school varsity football teams have been hard at work the last few weeks, preparing for the start of their respective seasons.
Their efforts will hopefully pay off as each squad is set to play in their first games of what looks to be another exciting year on the gridiron.
Alcona at Tawas, Thursday
This marks the fourth season in a row that longtime rivals Tawas Area and Alcona play each other in the season opener. The Braves came out swinging last year, using a big offensive output to claim a 48-24 victory. The Tigers went on to finish the season a disappointing 1-8 while the Braves were a surprise playoff team. Tawas knows last year means nothing, however.
“It’s a new year for us too,” Tawas head coach Tim Webb said. “We haven’t proven anything to anybody and every year is different. Last year matters as much as 50 years ago, it doesn’t matter at all. With it being a Thursday game we have a short week to prepare so we have to be focused and have a good week of practice.”
Alcona has made the playoffs five times since 2012 and are expected to run its full house offense once again.
“They are always really similar every year we play them, and we’ve been playing them a long time,” Webb said. “They have big lineman, fast backs and they execute their offense really well. That’s the thing about playing ‘T’ teams early, they are in mid-season form right now and we are still working on some timing. They’ll be ready to go, their coaching staff has been at it a long time and they have tough kids so we are expecting a battle. We need to really execute offensively, because they run their offense so well they are going to score points. We need to be ready.”
Houghton Lake at Oscoda, Thursday
Last year’s 30-22 week one loss at Houghton Lake was the lone regular season blemish for Oscoda. The Owls are counting down the days until they can inflict their revenge on the Bobcats.
“I think if you were to talk to the kids about the game last year and them not coming out victorious and then ask them if they were looking forward to it this year, they would say they were,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “They have great anticipation for it for sure.”
While the Owls of course regrouped to finish with eight wins to end the season the Bobcats struggled the rest of the way, finishing 2-7. Still, with a tough junior varsity team and a number of returning players, Whitley expects another strong test from the Bobcats.
“I’ve only been able to see them from their scrimmage with their new guys this year, but they return a pretty good quarterback and it looks like they have some size,” Whitley said. “We are just going to have to play our game, play smart and stay away from penalties. We just have to do everything we can to be prepared for the game both physically and mentally.”
Looking ahead, Oscoda knows it has a much tougher schedule this fall, compared to a season ago. With this in mind, the Owls know they need to be ready each week.
“When we scrimmaged last week, I don’t think any of the players felt like we were all the clicking,” Whitley said. “We weren’t bad, but we know we need to work on some things and we’ve already started on that. I think coming out of the gates strong and getting a win would be big to get 2019 started.
The 30 points the Owls gave up to the Bobcats last year was the most they gave up the entire regular season. Whitley hopes there are no such slip-ups this go-around.
“I just think we need to play team defense,” he said. “We did that a year ago pretty well, but they were able to hit a couple of long passes on us. If we rally to the ball, put pressure in the gaps and just play rally defense I think we’ll be OK. Offensively we just need to do what we do, we have play makers and kids that are veterans. I just think we need to play football and let our experience show itself.”
AuGres at Hale, Thursday
The county’s lone 8-man team is slated to open its season at home on Thursday against AuGres. The Wolverines notably are coming off a run to the 8-man division one semi-finals last fall, in what was their first season playing 8-man.
“It’s a big one, for sure,” head coach Pete Scott said. “We haven’t beaten them since 2009, granted we haven’t played them every year but they have the history and tradition and a lot of good players and are a very well-coached team.”
The Wolverines took down the Eagles 50-0 last year, and ran their way through the regular season undefeated and largely untested. Hale did beat AuGres on the junior varsity level, both times the two sides met up.
“We have to get the guys to not worry about what happened last year, on the varsity or the JV,” Scott said. “I think we are going to see two contrasting styles. They are very big and have about six or seven kids that are over 200 pounds on their roster while we have maybe one. We do have a lot of speed. We’ve been able to out-run them on the track and basketball court but we haven’t been able to in football because we let them throw us around a little bit. We just have to play our game. It’s going to be very interesting to see. It is just going to come down to what team makes fewer mistakes and what team tackles better.
“You always want to win game one,” Scott added. “Getting off to a good start, no matter who you play is pivotal. It gives validation to the kids, especially the younger kids that the hard work they have been putting in is paying off. You want the kids to think that maybe this year will be different. There’s a lot on the table, quite frankly.”
Rogers City at Whittemore-Prescott, Friday
Whittemore-Prescott nearly rallied for an incredible comeback in last year’s season opener at Rogers City, but had to settle for a 20-17 loss. The Cardinals are hoping to finish off the job they started a season ago when the Hurons come to town.
“Last year I think having so much youth really reared its ugly head in that game,” head coach Tommy Atkinson said. “We had chances, we had the ball down inside the 20-yard line three times early in the game and only got three points. By the fourth quarter we had it figured out and marched the ball up and down the field but it was just too late.”
The Hurons had one of their best seasons in many years last year, finishing 8-1, with their lone loss coming to Oscoda.
“Hopefully this year the kids are more confident in what we are doing coming in and ready to get back out there and perform on the big stage,” Atkinson said. “Week one is huge because it can either be a confidence booster if you get a win or if you take a loss it can be a little wake-up call, giving them a sense of urgency.
“I know that Rogers City has a lot of young players coming up from a solid JV team and they have some kids back from their varsity and those kids are used to winning. They only threw it against us a couple times last year but they might throw it more this year, since they have a couple really good wide receivers and a different quarterback that did well in their scrimmage. There is no higher-high and no lower-low in high school athletics than football. I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing their hard work pay off and hopefully jump-start us into a very successful season.”