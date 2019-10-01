TAWAS CITY – Typically when Oscoda and Tawas Area meet on the volleyball court, it’s a back-and-forth affair down to the wire. The Lady Owls were in no mood for a close contest with their rivals however, as they dominated all three sets to the tune of a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-18 road victory.
“Our hitters were successful because they were aggressive all night,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “I tell the girls every day to get up and swing hard and they are definitely doing that.”
In the first set, with the Owls already ahead 19-13, Megan Myles came up to the net for a kill, putting them ahead 20-13. Kiah Holmes followed that with a high-flying kill to make it 21-13 and Macy Kellstrom blistered a serve for an ace to put it to 22-13. A pair of Tawas errors helped Oscoda finish off the set 25-15.
A spike by Lauren Langley got the second set off to a 1-0 start for the Owls, and a pair of leaping spikes by Kellstrom gave Oscoda a 5-2 edge.
Tawas came back to tie things up at 7-7, but a kill by Myles and an ace by Emma Przybylinski put the Owls back ahead at 9-7.
Kellstrom showed off her leaping prowess later in the set, rising above the net for a pair of jumping, bullet-like spikes to push the lead to 13-10.
“Macy and Kiah are doing a great job of mixing up the location of their hits which makes it tougher on the defense to set up,” Curley said.
Oscoda led 14-12 and got another spike by Kellstrom to pull ahead 15-12 and Langley promptly rattled off four straight aces to give the Owls command of the set with a 23-13 lead. Kellstrom put the exclamation point on the set with another blistering spike through an attempted Tawas block, making it 25-14.
It was more of the same in the third set, as Holmes had a well-placed tip-kill to give Oscoda an 11-6 lead. Tawas rallied to pull within 11-10 but Langley had a spike to put the Owls back up 12-10 with Kellstrom and Langley adding spikes later on to put it to 21-12.
Holmes and Myles added kills late in the set to make it 24-15, with a Tawas serving error giving Oscoda its final point of the night at 25-18.
“We struggled with our servers in game one, but got them under control for games two and three,” Curley said. “I think we passed really well all night, especially on serve-receive. At practice where been focusing on playing the ball off the block and we did really well getting into position and being ready for those balls. Emma Przybylinski did a great job chasing down the ball on a missed pass and getting it back in play.”
Kellstrom finished with 10 kills, seven digs and two aces, Langley had seven kills, served up eight of the teams’ 16 aces, Holmes added six kills, nine digs and two aces, Myles had five kills and two blocks and McKenna Mochty had three kills, 25 assists, two blocks and served up one ace.
Oscoda hosted Mio on Tuesday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday, hosts Alcona on Tuesday and stays at home on Thursday, Oct. 10 when it hosts AuGres.