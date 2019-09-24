OSCODA – Forty people took part in the second annual Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk Sunday at the Oscoda Athletic Complex.
The rainy humid weather did not put a damper on the excitement of the people participating as they ran or walked the cross country trail.
The Spirit 5K is a collaboration of the Oscoda Area Schools K-12 PTO and the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation. The event is to raise money for the PTO’s activities to enhance the students school experience and the OEOF Mini-Grants for OAS staff. Mini-Grants are awarded twice each year and with a total of $1,500 each semester.
Twenty-two local businesses and organizations sponsored the Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk.
A list of sponsors can be found on the Owls Spirit 5K page at www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org. The list of times of participants and pictures may also be found on that page.
Eric Dorcey was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 20:56.59 and the overall male runner. Eric is a former student from OAS and graduate of 2005. He was followed by another former student of OAS Robert Host with a time of 00:25:47.81.
The fastest female runner was Rushelle Ogilvie, 27, with a time of 30:10.70.
Medals were awarded for the fastest overall runners and walker in 17 categories for ages ranging from three years of age to 60 years and older. It was a family friendly happening as several parents navigated the course with spouses and children in strollers.
Winners by category included:
• Male 3-5 Runner, Paxson Nathaniel, 50:22.93.
• Male 6-9 Runner, Joshua Viera, 30:53.26.
• Female 6-9 Runner, Avery Bourgeois, 1:07:25.45
• Male 16-20 Runner Robert Host, 25:47.81
• Female 26-29 Runner, Crystal Noogerhyde, 32:56.73.
• Female 30-39 Runner, Rebecca Brooks, 33:27.80.
• Male 40-49 Runner, Michael Viera, 47:27.23.
• Female 40-49 Runner, Richel Kubik, 30:22.30.
• Overall Male Walker, Ryan Goodwin, 51:14.42
• Overall Female Walker, Riley Nathaniel, 50:23.8.
• Female 6-9 Walker, Kaylynn Johnson, 1:06:51.31.
• Female 26-29 Walker, Heather Tait, 51:13.8.
• Female 30-39 Walker, Bray Bellinger, 57:34.61.
• Male 60+ Walker, Greg Pancost, 54:07.23
• Female 60+, Joann Pancost, 54:07.23.