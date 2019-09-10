COLEMAN – Apparently Oscoda likes playing on turf. The Owls, playing a non-conference football game at Freeland, against Coleman on Friday, scored five first quarter touchdowns and never looked back as they picked up a convincing 70-7 victory. The 70 points are the most in program history for a single game.
“We got off the bus and had a great game,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “Every player came up to me before the game and said they felt really fast. We don’t get a lot of chances to play on turf but our team speed was incredibly fun to watch.”
The Owls scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, getting four through the air by Brayden Mallak, all to lead 35-0 after one.
Oscoda didn’t slow down in the second as it tacked on 19 points to lead 54-7 at the half and they put in 16 more points in the fourth to seal the win.
“Our defense allowed just 87 yards in the game and when you come out and allow that few yards, its’ just great,” Whitley said. “The offensive line, including Christian Ward and Adam Hein were blocking well and making it easy for the skill guys. We missed a couple blocks and a couple assignments on defense and we can’t do that against a good team. Other then that, we played about a flawless game. It was a fun game for the kids, every kid played a lot of minutes.”
Oscoda had 346 yards of total offense. Mallak was six-of-eight passing for 110 yards and five touchdowns, Owen Franklin had 58 yards rushing , 49 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns and one rushing score, Caleb Nagel had 43 yards rushing and a score, Robert Host had 39 yards on the ground and a touchdown, Zach Ouillette had 36 yards on the ground and one touchdown, Andy Dault had 28 yards rushing and a score and Gabe Kellstrom had 16 yards receiving and one touchdown while also booting in seven extra points. Anthony Ward and Gavin Lueck also had touchdowns.
Ouillette had 6.5 tackles, Dault had five tackles, Logan Kimett had four tackles and Host had three tackles. Ward also had an interception.
“We are starting to click on offense and looked really good up front to spring our skill guys,” Whitley said. “Great blocking from Vinny Calles, Christian Ward, Kaleb Foster, Adam Hein, Gavin Lueck and Sophomore Kayden Schirmer. Our offense definitely starts up there with the line and our Defense was amazing allowing only 87 total yards. It is great to be 2-0 but we will need a great week of practice with Alcona coming to our house Friday.”
Oscoda (2-0 overall) opens North Star League play on Friday, hosting Alcona (1-1). The Tigers fell to Merrill 33-8 last week. The Owls topped Alcona 55-8 last season.