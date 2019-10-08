OSCODA – Oscoda’s key home North Star League Big Dipper volleyball game with Mio was the definition of a back-and-forth battle. The Lady Owls were able to buckle down in the final two sets however, claiming a win in five, 23-25, 25-22, 15-22, 25-19 and 15-8.
“I was happy to see the girls keep fighting and working hard to get the win,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “This was the most consistent serving night of the season and we would have not won if we had missed as many serves as we have other nights.”
The win handed Mio its first NSL loss, allowing the Owls to win the conference title later in the week.
“Mio is a good team, with great passers,” Curley said. “It took us a while to figure out where we needed to hit the ball to get the point. Mio players were moving well and the communicate constantly.”
In the decisive fifth set, Kiah Holmes served up a pair of early aces to give the Owls a 4-1 lead. Macy Kellstrom continued her strong night with a spike and a tip-kill in the middle of the set, putting Oscoda ahead 7-2.
With the Owls ahead by six, McKenna Mochty made an acrobatic backwards kill at the net, giving Oscoda an 11-4 edge. Mochty also added an ace at 13-6 and a tip by Megan Myles put the score to 14-6.
Holmes finished off the night by firing a bullet of a spike off a Mio defender, sending the ball off her and too far away or any Lady Thunderbolt to make a play.
“Our hitters were very aggressive all night and in game five, we got more attacks on the ball than Mio, giving us a better chance to earn the win,” Curley said.
In the opening set, the Owls took leads of 10-9 on a Myles kill and 16-15 on a Kellstrom spike, but Mio was able to break a late 23-23 deadlock to claim the set 25-23.
Oscoda scored the first four points of the second set, getting a pair of spikes by Kellstrom and a block by Lauren Langley in that stretch. The Bolts pulled ahead 10-6 and led 18-13, though a Macy spike and an ace by Emma Przybylinski helped Oscoda pull within 18-16.
The set was knotted at 22-apeice, though Langley served up an ace to make it 23-22 and Kellstrom showed off her leaping and spiking prowess with back-to-back blistering kills to give Oscoda the set at 25-22.
Mio largely controlled the third set, though in the fourth, Oscoda began to play its best ball of the night. A pair of aces by Langley put Oscoda ahead 10-8, with Myles getting a spike to put it to 12-8. Langley toed the line for one more ace before the run ended at 13-8, though a block by Myles and a back-to-back kills by Holmes kept Oscoda ahead 17-11.
Mio pulled within 21-19 but Kellstrom added two more kills to make it 23-19. Her first kill just hit the line to stay in for the point and her second was a well-placed tip over a would-be blocker. Langley followed with an ace at 24-19.
Needing just a point to take the fourth set, Mochty was able to tip back a ball that was blocked by a Mio player on the other side of the net. After a short volley, Oscoda was able to set up Kellstrom for another attack, who promptly drilled the ball to the court to take the set 25-19, setting up the decisive fifth frame.
“Macy is having a great year, she’s leading us in kills almost every game,” Curley said. “She did a really good job of finding the open spots on the court, whether she was tipping it or getting a full swing in. She just did a really good job of finding the holes.”
Kellstrom finished with 24 kills on the night, something Curley believes is a school record. She also had 11 digs and one ace, Myles had nine kills and two blocks, Langley had seven kills, six aces and two blocks and Holmes had seven kills, 15 digs and four aces.
“Our back row players are passing serves at 88-percent and I’m hoping we can keep that percentage high, especially when we get to districts,” Curley said. “Przybylinski did great in the back row us and kept a lot of balls in play.”
On Thursday, the Owls clinched the NSL title with a straight sets win at Whittemore-Prescott, 25-17, 25-11 and 27-25.
“We started off really strong in all aspects of the game,” Curley said. “The team was ready to play hard and came out aggressive in the first play. Myles and Hannah Kovachevich had some big blocks in game two which got the team fired up. We got pretty sloppy and lazy with our play in game three, but they were able to clean it up when in the end to get the win.”
Kellstrom finished with 13 kills, seven digs and two aces, Langley had seven kills, two blocks and three aces, Holmes had four kills, three digs and three aces and Mochty had 28 assists, five digs, five aces and one block.
Oscoda (4-0 NSL Big Dipper) wrapped up Big Dipper play on Tuesday in Alcona and it hosts AuGres in a crossover game on Thursday, heads to the Mt. Morris Invitational on Thursday, hosts Fairview on Tuesday and hosts Hale on Volley for a Cure night on Thursday, Oct. 17.
“We are really excited (to win the league), the girls have been working hard all year,” Curley said. “They knew coming in that we could win a lot of games and we changed our whole schedule to play some tougher teams to put us in this position and it has really helped us out.”