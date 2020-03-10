DETROIT – The three Oscoda wrestlers that qualified for the division four state finals certainly made some noise on Friday and Saturday. All three that made the trip to Ford Field were able to reach the podium, including one fourth place finish.
That fourth place finisher was Zach Ouillette in the 125 weight class. He began his day with a second period pin over Colby Shettler of Byron, but he followed that with a loss on a late third period pin to Jaron Johnson of Carson City-Crystal in the quarterfinals.
Ouillette rebounded to get a second period pin over Whittemore-Prescott’s Devan Nader and tacked on a narrow 5-4 decision over Connor Fitzpatrick in the third consolation round.
In the consolation semi-finals he picked up a 7-1 decision over Bradley Russell of Union City, but his run ended with a loss in the third place bout, a 3-2 decision to Drew Gebhardt of Manchester. Ouillette finishes the year 49-5.
Anthony Ward had a busy weekend as well, battling in five matches to take seventh place in the 135 weight class. He was able to pick up a win in his first bout, a 6-1 decision over Cody Thomas of Memphis. He lost his quarterfinal match to Jamison Ward of Carson City-Crystal, in an 11-1 major decision, sending him to the losers bracket.
He won his blood round match in a hard-fought 2-1 decision over Sam Hess of Bad Axe, but dropped the next one, a 6-3 decision to Eric Vergauwen of Mendon.
He finished off his run in the seventh place match, getting a 4-0 decision win over Logan Wolford of New Lothrup. Ward wraps up the year with a 43-9 record.
Also placing was Christian Ward, coming in 8th in 215.
He was able to get a 7-5 decision win over Chance McCormack of Ithaca in the opening round, but dropped a 6-4 decision to Ethan Westfall of Reading in the quarterfinals.
Ward got a blood round win thanks to a 9-3 decision win over Jonny Gregory of Centreville, but lost his next bout in a 9-2 decision to Ben Smieska of Leslie. Ward also lost in the seventh place match, in an 8-7 decision to Elijah Strine of Reading. Ward wraps up the season with a 45-7 record.
“It was really nice to have three qualify and three standing on the podium,” head coach Tony Lopez said. “Christian Ward ending an outstanding high career with an eighth place finish, over 150 wins, over 100 pins and being a two time state placer.Zach Ouillette continues to pursue a state championship with his third time qualifying and second time placing. Anthony Ward is also on a quest for a state championship with his second all-state finish.”