HILLTOP, OHIO – Another week another convincing performance by the Oscoda football team. The Owls, who made the long trip to West Unity Hilltop, Ohio on Friday, scored five touchdowns in the first half to roll to yet another win, 50-0.
“It was a long trip, five hours on the bus,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We stopped along the way and did a walkthrough in Dexter. When we got to the game it was 86 degrees, it was really hot, but the kids played really hot.”
It took most of the first quarter for Oscoda to find the endzone, but it found pay-dirt twice in the final two minutes. First, it got a three yard touchdown run by Brayden Mallak, with Gabe Kellstrom socking in the extra point to make it 7-0. Owen Franklin followed that with a 16-yard scoring run to make it 13-0 after one.
In the second, Franklin ran for a 42-yard score, with Mallak finding Robert Host on the two-point conversion to make it 21-0. Host followed that with a two yard scoring run on Oscoda’s next possession, with Franklin adding a touchdown pass to Zach Ouillette to for 46-yards to make it 37-0 at the half.
“We got off the bus and were ready to play,” Whitley said. “I always ask the kids especially when we have long trips to get off the bus and we did. We warmed up and we were ready to play from the start of the game until the last second, we played hard.”
The Owls tacked on a third quarter touchdown run by a one-yard plunge by Caleb Nagel and had a fourth quarter score by Ouillette from the same distance. Nagel also kicked in the extra point after Ouillette’s score to make it the 50-0 final.
“I just think it’s a combination of a lot of things, but our defense right now is playing unbelievable,” Whitley said. “We allowed 12 yards rushing on 20 attempts and 60 yards receiving and three picks and a fumble recovery. We played unbelievable. They love to play defense and right now our offense is go, go, go. Our kids are having fun and playing well.”
Oscoda outgained the Cadets 507 yards to 76 and had 24 first downs to their six.
Franklin finished by going four-of-four passing for 138 yards and one touchdown and he also ran six times for 129 yards and two scores. Mallak was five-of-10 passing for 116 yards and he also rushed for 24 yards and a score. Andy Dault and Host had 28 yards rushing each with Host adding a touchdown on the ground and Anthony Ward ran three times for 19 yards. Dault had three receptions for 131 yards, Ouillette had two receptions for 60 yards and a score and also had a rushing touchdown and Franklin had one catch for 32 yards.
Ouillette had 4.5 tackles with Host and Ward taking down four apiece. Ward, Mallak and Franklin had one interception each.
“Owen had a big night as did Mallak, Dault and Ouillette,” Whitley said. “I think that is what makes us dangerous. We are a team and we have multiple threats through the air and on the ground. That’s what really makes us tough. Defensively you just can’t say enough and offensively we’re hot. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Oscoda (4-0 overall) hosts Rogers City (0-4) in a North Star League game on Friday. The Owls edged the Hurons 16-0 last year. R-C fell to Mancelona 20-0 last week.