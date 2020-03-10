WHITTEMORE – Alcona was able take a few early leads, but by the end of Friday night, there was no doubt as to who the better team was. Oscoda, playing in the division three district championship at Whittemore-Prescott, used a big second half to pull away from the Lady Tigers, claiming their second straight district title, 59-47.
“It was nice, we had two goals at the beginning of the year,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We wanted to repeat as league champions and we wanted to win districts again, so it was really nice.”
Alcona was able to net a lay-up that gave it a 25-24 lead early in the third quarter, but Lauren Langley hit a pair of free throws to push Oscoda back ahead and in the process jumpstarted what turned out to be a 17-2 run that spilled into the fourth quarter.
After Langley’s free throws, Izzy Hulverson was able to bury a three pointer and Macy Kellstrom finished off a fast break opportunity with a bucket to make it 31-25.
A Langley three pointer pushed that gap to 37-27, with Langley also finishing off the quarter on a bucket in transition to make it 39-27 entering the fourth.
“We win almost every single third quarter, so they got it in their minds that they were going to win this third quarter too,” Toppi said. “I think we are in better shape and not as tired as a lot of other teams.”
The run continued with a Kellstrom bucket to kick off the fourth, though Alcona finally ended the run with an and-one play that made it 41-30.
Alcona did pull within 41-32 and 47-40 midway through the fourth, but Kellstrom hit a pair of free throws and Hulverson finished off a drive through the lane, putting the lead back to double digits at 51-40. From there the celebration was on, as the two sides played to the 59-47 final.
Toppi also hopes this put to bed the old saying that it is hard to beat the same team three times in the same season.
“I heard that probably 50 times in the week leading up to the game, but we have beat them six times in a row now,” he said. “I thought we were better than them and that as long as we keep playing hard we would be fine. They might be able to beat us for a quarter, but I don’t think they can consistently beat us for four quarters and that’s kind of what happened.”
Alcona put up a good fight early on, as Oscoda led just 9-7 after the first quarter, in a frame that was highlighted by an Olivia Toppi three.
The Tigers took leads of 11-10, 13-11, 15-13 and 17-15 in the second, but a Megan Myles trey put the Owls back in front at 18-17 and the Owls held a 24-21 edge at the half.
“We started off slow, Lauren missed some shots that she normally makes but I was proud of Macy, she took over that stretch and played at a faster pace and looked for her own shots,” Toppi said. “Olivia hit a big three and Myles came in and hit a big three too. Myles wasn’t in for a minute, but she hit that three and it was huge.”
Leading the way in the win was Langley with 25 points, Kellstrom and Hulverson had 12 points apiece, Montgomery netted four and with three each were Toppi and Myles.
“I thought everyone played had, I was impressed with Montgomery too, she only had four points but she played hard and just kept fighting,” Toppi said. “Everyone’s knees and elbows were all beat up, but I think we just wanted it more than they did and right now I think we have a little mental edge over them, even though I thought Alcona played well.”
On Wednesday the Cardinals reached the championship, thanks to a 68-46 win over tourney host Whittemore-Prescott.
The Owls led 19-6 after the first quarter and had the game in control by the half, with a 37-14 lead. Oscoda pushed that gap to 52-29 entering the fourth.
Giving the Owls a big boost offensively was freshman Montgomery, who hit for three shots from behind the long line and had all 15 of her points in the first half.
“She was really shooting it up,” Toppi said. “Some girls doubt themselves, but she just catches it and does what we want her to do. Eventually she is going to be making more of those shots.”
To go along with Montgomery’s 15 points, was Hulverson with 19, also with 15 was Kellstrom, Myles put in six, Langley chipped in with five, Kaylin Griggs added four, Toppi netted three and Elle Kellstrom had one.
On Monday, March 2 the Owls opened the post-season with a win over Rogers City, 70-46.
The Owls led 12-9 after the first quarter and 29-22 at the half. Oscoda put the game away with a big third quarter, scoring 20 points to take command at 49-29.
Langley led all scorers with 24 points, Kellstorm added 13, Montgomery and Mia Whipkey netted 12 apiece, Hulverson scored three and with two apiece were Anna Roy, Griggs and Grace Berquist.
Oscoda (20-3 overall) played in the regional semi-finals on Tuesday against Charlevoix (18-5) at Cheboygan. The winner of that game plays in the regional championship on Thursday at Sault Ste Marie, against the winner of the semi-final game between Ishpeming Westwood (21-2) and Calumet (19-3). The regional winner advances to quarterfinals on Tuesday at Gaylord.
“We practiced hard Sunday and they said they want to practice Wednesday,” Toppi said. “They have Elise Stuck (University of Michigan commit) one of the best players in Michigan, but she is coming back from injury. They are a good team without her, with her they are definitely tougher but I don’t think she is at 100 percent and she is only playing short intervals. We are just going to go and play hard and convince them we don’t have anything to lose. We are probably not the favorites so we just have to play hard and see what happens.”