OSCODA – Backwoods Bam? The Cream Street Mafia? The Mighty Bojack? Tyler Dean? These are just some of the stars in the Imperial Wrestling Entertainment, which announced last week that it will be hosting an event dubbed ‘Open Season’ at Oscoda High School on Nov. 20. The IWE, which is based out of Houghton Lake, puts on action packed shows throughout much of the state, has produced countless thrills in its seven-year history and co-owner John Campbell guarantees his wrestlers will deliver plenty of excitement at Oscoda as well.
“I call it family friendly, with an edge, but you are not going to see anything too over the top violent,” Campbell said. “It is not going to be too on the kid side or too on the adult side. No matter what age you are, you are going to come across entertained.”
Campbell, who goes by the ring name ‘Creature Feature’, previously took part in independent wrestling circuits around the Midwest, hatched the idea for this venture along with fellow grappler Dennis Edwards. The first IWE event was held in Mt. Pleasant in July 2014 and they’ve been entertaining fans ever since.
“We both had been independent pro wrestlers, working other companies and going all over the country, the Midwest especially and just be wrestlers, with no behind the scenes stuff,” Campbell said. “One day we were sitting around brainstorming ideas and said ‘hey, what would we do if we had a wrestling company?’ The idea came from that and we sat down and put our heads together.”
What separates IWE from other independent organizations, is that story lines carry over from prior events. Campbell feels this has helped them generate a loyal fanbase.
“They don’t do storylines, they just put matches together in front of a live crowd,” he said. “We wanted to be the full experience, give the fans everything that they love about the WWE but on the local level. We are constantly putting out videos, a program that is not only on YouTube but on a lot of wrestling streaming websites as well. Because we have a lot of content we are able to have those story lines that the fans can follow. Some of our super fans have been our fans from the start.”
However, that doesn’t mean one has to be an expert in IWE backstories to enjoy the show.
“Even if someone has never been to one of our shows and comes to the Oscoda show, they are still going to be able to follow what we are doing,” Campbell said. “However, at the same time, our fans from Houghton Lake and Mio, where we have already been, will follow us over to Oscoda. We are going to pack the place and give everyone a great time.”
That experience won’t end after the last match either, as Campbell said that IWE talent usually stays well after the events are over to interact with fans.
“We’ve always tried to make ourselves accessible to fans and be the most fan-friendly organization that there is,” he said. “If you go to a WWE show, you can’t meet the wrestlers unless you meet them at the airport. With us, we have stayed until midnight signing autographs
and making sure the fans leave knowing that they got their moneys’ worth.”
The Oscoda event will also double as a fundraiser for the Veterans Memorial Park.
“We are always excited to come to a new town, we are excited to see people from that community,” Campbell said. “We are just grateful that other towns from outside our home market of Houghton Lake want to bring our show to them and help their organization raise money; everyone wins and everyone benefits. We just love to make new fans and meet new people who may not have seen us before.”
Doors for Open Season will open at 5:30 p.m., with the first match taking place at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, with kids 10-and-under free.
For more information on the IWE, its wrestlers or future shows, visit iwegladiators.com.