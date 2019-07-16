OSCODA – After guiding the Oscoda varsity boys basketball team through the last seven seasons, including what was perhaps the program’s finest season in program history, head coach Seth Alda decided to step down earlier this month.
“Very tough decision because of how great the kids are,” Alda said. “They are a really fun group to coach. They work extremely hard, are very competitive, and obviously they are very skilled. What makes it easier are also all of those facts. They are going to have a lot of success, and will be absolutely fine.”
Alda, a 2003 Oscoda graduate, once starred for the Owls in his playing career. He was a part of the 2000 team that reached quarterfinals and finished his career with 1,019 points, good for fifth most in program history.
As a coach, Alda served as an assistant varsity coach for one season before taking over as junior varsity coach for two years. Alda accepted the varsity head coach position before the 2013 season and held the position since.
“It was an absolute honor to coach at Oscoda Area Schools,” Alda said. “I put everything I could into the program the last 10 years and I love our community. We had some decent success when I was a player and when I returned to Oscoda after college I just wanted to help build the program so that players who graduate from Oscoda can be proud of their time here.”
Alda compiled a 78-71 record as varsity coach, including a 14-8 season in 2018 and last year’s 24-1 record that saw the Owls run through the post-season undefeated, claim a North Star League Big Dipper title, a district title and reach the regional title game.
“There really wasn’t one thing that you can point to (in stepping down), but a combination of factors,” Alda said. “We have been blessed with two small boys at home, my wife and I have both lost our fathers in the last few years and we just felt like it was the right time to take a step back and let someone else take the lead. When you add to the fact that the program is in really good shape, I felt like it was the best decision at this time. While it may seem like I should have held on for another couple of years to coach this group as they finish their career, it was just poor timing for our family and their success was never about me. I am still going to be just as happy for their accomplishments the next couple of years and look forward to watching them play.”
While Alda may have had his best season last year, he reiterates that ‘going out on top’ had nothing to do with why he stepped down.
“It really didn’t affect my decision,” he said. “The fact that we have a solid foundation made it easier though. We had a great June where we played close to 30 games all around the state and I think there is a real chance that this years’ team is even better than last year. I loved coaching the past ten years and building relationships with players and their families… I would like to thank our tremendous coaching staff. We have a lot of people that are responsible for the turnaround in our program, and it starts all the way back to youth basketball. There are so many people that are responsible for this groups’ success, and Oscoda is very fortunate to have each of them.”