TAWAS CITY – As we reach the mid-point of the high school football season, three of the four Iosco County schools sit at 3-1 or better. Wins by those teams, Oscoda, Tawas Area and Hale would bring them one step closer to qualifying for the playoffs, while Whittemore-Prescott is hoping to get things back on track.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0) at Tawas Area (3-1)
Seventh ranked Johannesbug-Lewiston has been playing good football all season. Tawas Area has seemingly been getting better each week. The Braves are hoping they are the team to give what appears to be a solid J-L team its first loss of the season.
“They’re excellent,” head coach Tim Webb said. “They look very, very good on film. They are very fast and are coached extremely well. It’s a really good program and it will be the best team we have seen so far this year and it will be a good challenge for our guys.”
The Braves opened the season with a disappointing 16-14 loss to Alcona, but have since strung together wins over Rogers City, W-P and Burton-Bentley. Joburg is coming off a 40-0 win over St. Ignace last week and has averaged 36 points a game and given up just eight.
“It will be a good measuring stick of where we are at,” Webb said. “I think we have been improving each week but I know from watching on film that they are very good. They do a lot of good things and are going to be difficult to stop at times and they are very aggressive on defense… It should be a great game.
“We still need to reduce our penalties on the offensive side of the ball, we’re getting called for too many holdings,” he added. “We have to continue to work on that stuff. It probably going to come down to turnovers, like it does most games. We have been doing a good job of that lately and that has to continue.”
Rogers City (0-4) at
Oscoda (4-0)
Last year’s meeting between Rogers City and Oscoda decided the North Star League championship. This year they are polar opposites as the Hurons are looking for their first win while the Owls are looking to take control of the league race.
“It was a tremendous game last year up in the wind but our defense played their minds out,” head coach Mark Whitley said of last year’s 16-0 victory. “Hopefully our offense comes to play and does what we do with our multiple sets, multiple looks and multiple players that we have and does well. We just want to keep playing and working hard.”
Whitley isn’t going to let his kids look beyond the Hurons, as he’s quick to point out that two of their losses were by one possession. The Hurons did lose to Mancelona 20-0 last week.
“I don’t see that (overlooking R-C) in our kids,” he said. “We have no byes and we don’t want any. They’re hungry to play. They know that we only get nine games guaranteed and everyone of them is for the kids. It is kind of hard to have a letdown when you only have nine games. They always have some talent on the field. Their (running back) is pretty good, their quarterback is good despite getting hurt earlier in the year. It’ Rogers City, they usually have some tough gritty kids an they’ll come to play. We will prepare and we will be ready.”
Whittemore-Prescott (1-3)
at Alcona (1-3)
W-P and Alcona have unfortunately gone through eerily similar starts to their respective seasons. After winning close games in week one, injuries have We taken their toll and hindered their play the next few weeks, resulting in three straight losses. Cardinal head coach Tommy Atkinson isn’t letting his team hang their heads however.
“We are going to get back after it,” he said. “We need to get back to a few things and get some reps to kids that are in different formations or situations (from others being injured).”
Like the Cardinals, the Tigers also run the full house offense.
“Alcona is going to be ready to go,” Atkinson said of the team that lost 48-0 to Ogemaw Heights last week. “They will be like looking in a mirror. There are a lot of parallels and with that being said oy know that they are going to come out and play power football, run the ball at us and we are going to do it back at them. It’s going to be something to watch for the people that are there.”
The Cards are hoping the trip to Alcona can be the turning point to the season.
“It gives us a chance to get better, put together a game plan and try to figure out how to get a win,” Atkinson said. “They don’t come easy so we are going to do our best and hopefully get these kids ready to go and hopefully get another win in the conference.”
Posen (2-2) at Hale (3-1)
After taking a win via forfeit over Wolverine last week, Hale returns to the field Friday night when it welcomes Posen in a key Midwest Central East Division 8-man Conference game.
“Anytime you have a week off it presents challenges, I think our kids still have a lot of work to do to get ready for this one,” head coach Pete Scott said. “Posen is very big up front, very disciplined in their approach and have speed in the backfield. Win or lose, they always score and run the ball well making their play action passes very effective as well.”
The Vikings started the season 0-2, but have since racked up back-to-back wins, topping Onaway 40-20 and Atlanta 54-14. Posen topped Hale last season 54-32.
Posen was a playoff team a season ago and Scott is well-aware that a victory this week would go a long ways to getting the Eagles back into the post-season for the first time since 1999.
“Winning Friday would be huge, it can not be overstated,” Scott said. “Posen has been one of the better teams in the league the last couple years, they are a perennial playoff team with a deep football history. If we could win and start the year 4-1 that would really help us accomplish our goal of making the state playoffs for only the second time in school history.”