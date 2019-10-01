OSCODA – The Oscoda cross country team hosted the second North Star League jamboree on Thursday. The Owls didn’t have enough for a team score, but did have three solid runs by their athletes.
Leading the team on the day was Carson Harger with a sixth place finish and a time of 20:40, Joe Garrison placed 10th and ran a time of 21:58 and Ethan Davis crossed in 15th by clocking a time of 24:04.
On Saturday, the Owls traveled to Gladwin to compete in the Cedar Bend Invitational.
Harger was 14th in a time of 20:35, Garrison ran a 21:07 and was 18th and in 29th was Davis, as he clocked a time of 24:26.
Oscoda was at the Hale NSL jamboree on Tuesday and heads to Fairview on Tuesday to compete in the NSL finals.