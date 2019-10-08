OSCODA – The Oscoda soccer team had a chance to claim a share of the North Star League championship last week. The Owls weren’t able to shake their opponents however, as they played to a pair of in-conference ties, forcing them to settle for second place.
On Wednesday, Oscoda played to a 1-1 tie with Alcona, the league champion.
The Tigers scored in just the third minute to take a 1-0 lead, though the Owls only needed about five minutes to answer, as Wyatt Sturk was able to find the back of the net on a pass from Itsuto Mantani.
Despite the teams netting an early goal apiece, the teams played scores the rest of the way, as Brendan Apsitis was able to make nine saves in goal.
Aiden Backstrom had six steals, seven intercepts and one non-keeper save, Mantani had three steals and three intercepts and John Stephan and Ben Berenkowski had one non-keeper save each. Stephan also had five intercepts.
On Monday, Sept. 30 the Owls played at Fairview, where they played to a 4-4 draw.
The Eagles scored goals in the 17th and 23rd minutes, giving them an early 2-0 lead. Tom Wohrle drew the Owls within 2-1 at the half, as he scored a goal with about five minuets to play in the half on a pass by Sturk.
The Eagles tacked on two more goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to surge ahead 4-1, though Oscoda would rally from there.
Wohrle netted his second goal of the game in the 55th minute, getting a pass from Stephan. Jayden Conly hauled in a pass from Lewis Axline to pull the Owls within 4-3 and with 17 minutes left, Axline booted in the tying goal on a pass from Stephan.
The Owls out-shot the Eagles 25-10, with Apsitis making six saves in goal. Backstrom had six steals, Mantani had four intercepts and three steals and Berenkowski had six intercepts.
Oscoda (10-6-4 overall, 3-1-2 NSL) hosts Alcona in both teams’ division four district opener today (Wednesday). The semi-finals are set for Monday with the championship game slated for Thursday, Oct. 17.