OSCODA – Nearing the end of Saturday’s qualifying block, things weren’t looking good for Oscoda junior Andrea Bickel. Through five games of the division four individual state finals at Royal Scot Golf and Bowl, Bickel found herself 14 spots out of 16th place, the cutoff for the elimination rounds. Bickel found her rhythm from there however, eventually rolling her way to a third place finish in the state.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” she said. “I honestly thought I was going home early, so to place third was pretty shocking.”
Bickel was making her third state finals appearance, after having finished eighth as a freshman and 17th as a sophomore. Lane conditions hindered her efforts early on Saturday, as she rolled scores of 160, 137, 173, 179 and 165 through the first five games.
“Oil conditions were really heavy, so it was really hard to find the perfect shot,” Bickel said. “If you leave it too far out it wouldn’t come back in and a few games my spare game was really lacking and that effected my totals, and it is all about totals.”
She was able to find something in the sixth game, as she rolled an impressive 231, launching her to 15th place and to the elimination rounds.
Now in head-to-head match-ups, she opened with the second seeded bowler, Kathryn McArthur of Pittford. Bickel started the two game roll-off by breaking 200 again, this time with a 202 and followed that with a 157 to out-roll McArthur 359-340.
“It is pretty stressful,” Bickel said of the elimination rounds. “They stick you in one lane with the other bowler and since I was 15th, I had to go up against the girl in second place. She was a fantastic bowler, but I ended up bowling two fantastic games to knock her out.”
In the quarterfinals, Bickel battled Aubrey Weinberg of Bronson. Weinberg led after the first game, but Bickel, who had games of 190 and 181, narrowly moved on, 371-363.
Bickel’s run came to an end in the semi-finals however, as she came up just short to Kassidy Alexander of Hanover Horton, 383-380. Alexander was the eventual state champion.
“I have bowled my entire life and I have worked really hard at it, that has been a big part of it,” Bickel said of her success in the sport. “I’ve had a lot of extra practice and my dad (Bill Bickel) has always motivated me. I set a lot of goals this year and worked really hard to meet those goals. My mindset has really changed, in the past I would break down when bad things happened, but this year I really pulled myself together through the bad and made some good out of it.”
Bickel has made the state finals each year, and with next season’s tournament a year away, she is hoping to get back to work.
“I am really proud of myself this year and how far I came,” she said. “Next year I am going for the top spot in the state, that is the goal for sure. I will work on my spare game a little and maybe get some practice in on lanes with the heavier oil before the state competition.”
Of course surrounding Bickel is a strong program, as the Lady Owls were able to win the Huron Shores Bowling Conference this season and finished ninth in the state.
“I am really proud of the team this year, I wasn’t expecting to go as far as we did but through the year we became closer and bonded with each other,” she said. “That makes the team closer and makes for better bowling, because you are happier and you all have this connection that makes people drive to succeed. We are losing a lot of seniors this year, so next year we will have to build the team back up and get some girls to come out and bowl.”