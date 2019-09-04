WEST BRANCH – The Oscoda cross country team opened up their season on Thursday, as they battled it out at the Rau Invitational, hosted by Ogemaw Heights. The Owls sent just two athletes to the event, but managed to finish in eighth place out of 10 schools.
Leading the way for the Owls was Carson Harger, who was 55th out of 135 runners; Harger ran a time of 21:11 and Joseph Garrison ran a time of 22:21 and crossed the line 76th.
The Owls are at Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday) and run at the first North Star League jamboree on Sept. 17 at Rogers City.