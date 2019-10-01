OSCODA – An electric offense. A heavy dose of stifling defense. For the Oscoda football team, its’ play has kind of been like putting the record on repeat. The Owls churned out yet another convincing performance Friday night, as they throttled visiting North Star League foe Rogers City, 54-0.
“It’s amazing,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “We had multiple kids score touchdowns again, this is the idea of team play, it is hard to beat 11 kids. Our coaches and our players have bought into that fact. Our defense only allowed 113 yards and is just playing outstanding right now. We have numerous guys with multiple tackles; they’re just playing unreal.”
The Owls got off to their usual fast start, putting up three scores in the first quarter. Brayden Mallak fired a pass to Owen Franklin for a 19-yard touchdown and Mallak also followed that with a five-yard touchdown run.
The Oscoda special teams got in on the act late in the quarter as well. The Hurons attempted a punt deep in their own end. Andy Dault broke through the line to block the punt, alertly pouncing on the ball as well for the score and 20-0 lead after one.
The Owls had one of their longest touchdowns of the season about four minutes into the second half, as Mallak tossed a ball to Robert Host, with Host scampering in the rest of the way for a 70-yard touchdown. Mallak’s good night continued as on the next drive he tossed to Dadult for a five-yard touchdown and Zach Ouillette added a six-yard touchdown run that made it 40-0.
Oscoda got a defensive touchdown in the final minute of the half to give each unit a score. The Owls had Franklin haul in the errant pass, returning it the other way for a score and a 47-0 halftime lead.
“The deal with our defense is that our front seven is really tough and our back four is just loaded with athletes,” Whitley said. “We can cover a team in man, though we can drop into a zone if we have to, but we feel comfortable going into man and using our front seven to put pressure on the other team. Putting pressure on every quarterback we have played this season has allowed us to wreak havoc.”
With a running clock eating away at the second half, Oscoda’s lone score game in the fourth on an Anthony Ward seven-yard touchdown run. Caleb Nagel followed by booting in his second extra point of the night.
Mallak finished five-of-six passing for 114 yards and three touchdowns and he also had 13 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground. Ward had 25 yards and one touchdown on the ground and Host added 23 yards rushing. Host also had the 70-yard touchdown reception and Franklin had two grabs for 30 yards and a score.
Anthony Ward led the defense with 5.5 tackles, with Nagel, Logan Kimmet and Vinny Calles adding five tackles each.
“I thought Calles played well on the offensive and defensive lines and Kimmet has really been a force up front, along with Gavin Lueck,” Whitley said. “No one team person on the team is really standing out though. We are getting after it and when you have kids that want to paly defense like we have been, it’s pretty fun.”
Oscoda (5-0 overall, 2-0 NSL) heads to rival Tawas Area (3-2) on Friday. The Braves are coming off a 26-14 loss to sixth ranked Johannesburg-Lewiston last week. The Owls handled Tawas 50-15 last season and with a win this season would win their third straight in the rivalry. Oscoda is also just a win away from reaching the post-season for the third season in a row and fourth time in five years.