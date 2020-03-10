LANSING – The Oscoda girls bowling team ended its season on the state’s biggest stage over the weekend, competing in the division four state finals at Royal Scot Ski and Golf in Lansing.
During the team competition on Friday, the team finished in ninth place in the qualifying block, missing out on taking part in the elimination rounds by one spot.
After six baker games and two regular games the Owls had a score of 2682, just 15 pins behind eighth place Kent City. Bronson ended up winning the state title.
In the individual competition, Oscoda junior Andrea Bickel took part, playing well enough to finish third.
She placed 15th after the six game qualifying block, with a score of 1045. She managed a win in her first two match-ups, but fell in the semi-finals to eventual state champion Kassidy Alexander of Hanover-Horton 383-380.